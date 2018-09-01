Brokerages Anticipate American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) to Post $1.16 EPS

Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) will announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. American Water Works reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.02 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.79.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,507. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. American Water Works has a one year low of $76.04 and a one year high of $92.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.07%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,114 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $98,900.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 35.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,037,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,363,000 after acquiring an additional 798,684 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $61,281,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 140.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,234,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after acquiring an additional 720,775 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,663,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,830,000 after buying an additional 586,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,605,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,668,000 after buying an additional 437,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

