Brokerages Anticipate Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.42. Badger Meter posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $113.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.03 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of BMI stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.95. 72,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,819. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.72. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

In other news, VP Richard E. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $1,048,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,036.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard E. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $447,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,834 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Badger Meter by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Badger Meter by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

