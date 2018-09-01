Brokerages Anticipate Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) to Post $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.63 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.91.

NYSE:BFAM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,758. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.07. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $77.68 and a 12 month high of $120.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CAO Mandy Berman sold 500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $573,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,547 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,518.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,562 shares of company stock valued at $6,120,107 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $102,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 243.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,829.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 104.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 61.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

