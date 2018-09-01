Brokerages Anticipate China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP) Will Post Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for China Petroleum & Chemical’s earnings. China Petroleum & Chemical reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical will report full year earnings of $9.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.57 to $9.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $10.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for China Petroleum & Chemical.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $106.54 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 515.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after buying an additional 93,368 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 92,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.31. 186,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,595. The company has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. China Petroleum & Chemical has a one year low of $69.60 and a one year high of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $2.3455 per share. This is a boost from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous special dividend of $1.51. This represents a dividend yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 202.33%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

