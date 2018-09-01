Brokerages Anticipate Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) to Post $0.15 EPS

Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $16.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Consolidated Water an industry rank of 191 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CWCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 405,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter worth $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.52 million, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 5.38%. research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, the United States, and Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

