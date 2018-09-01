Brokerages Anticipate Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.78 Billion

Brokerages expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to announce sales of $3.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $14.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.50 billion to $15.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.65 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $16.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.40 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,128 shares in the company, valued at $311,539.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roberto Inchaustegui sold 10,600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $1,544,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,863.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,383. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 487.7% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.48. 942,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $125.74 and a 12-month high of $151.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Read More: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.