Brokerages Anticipate Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Hibbett Sports reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hibbett Sports from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

HIBB stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $20.55. 773,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,069. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $375.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.79.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hibbett Sports (HIBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply