Brokerages Anticipate Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Hibbett Sports reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hibbett Sports.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hibbett Sports from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

HIBB stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $20.55. 773,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,069. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $375.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.79.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hibbett Sports (HIBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.