Brokerages Anticipate Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (KELYA) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:KELYA) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $34.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kelly Services, Inc. Class A an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

NASDAQ KELYA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.92. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $32.31.

Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.99%. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. Class A will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. Class A by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,342,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,496,000 after buying an additional 289,379 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services, Inc. Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,169,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. Class A by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,169,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,264,000 after buying an additional 78,862 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. Class A by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,056,000 after buying an additional 86,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

