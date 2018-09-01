Brokerages Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Silgan reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. ValuEngine lowered Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of SLGN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.25. 279,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,144. Silgan has a 1-year low of $26.18 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In related news, VP Anthony P. Andreacchi sold 1,843 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $50,037.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Alden sold 6,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $163,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,442.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,843 shares of company stock worth $707,037. 30.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 4.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 45,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 12.7% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Silgan by 10.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 15.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

