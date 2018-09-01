Brokerages Anticipate Waters Co. (WAT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.94. Waters posted earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $8.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $8.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Waters had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $596.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $205.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waters from $201.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.27.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total transaction of $762,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,024.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waters by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,641,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,120,666,000 after purchasing an additional 30,010 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Waters by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,728,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $915,485,000 after purchasing an additional 360,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Waters by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,358,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $843,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,055 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Waters by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,654,000 after purchasing an additional 52,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Waters by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 656,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.48. 432,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 6.58. Waters has a 12 month low of $177.58 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

