Brokerages Anticipate Yelp Inc (YELP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $245.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) will report sales of $245.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $243.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $246.67 million. Yelp reported sales of $222.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $974.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $956.63 million to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. Yelp had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $234.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yelp from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Aegis lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yelp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 16,303 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $815,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $260,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,291.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,803 shares of company stock worth $9,416,085 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter worth $206,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Yelp in the first quarter worth $230,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter worth $245,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter worth $305,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in Yelp in the first quarter worth $333,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YELP stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. Yelp has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 675.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

