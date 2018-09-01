Brokerages Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.19). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12,536.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%.

AUPH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,261,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 218,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 171,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 475,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,630. The company has a market capitalization of $499.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.18. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $7.60.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

