Brokerages Expect Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.27). Diamond Offshore Drilling posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 248%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DO shares. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $26.00 price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

In other news, SVP David L. Roland sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $34,409.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,397.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,139 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,655 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,346 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DO opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $21.92.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

