Brokerages Expect FB Financial Corp (FBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. FB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.34 million.

FBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FB Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in FB Financial by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in FB Financial by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 34,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBK stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.98. The company had a trading volume of 58,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.61%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.