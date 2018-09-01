Brokerages Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Luna Innovations’ rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $4.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Luna Innovations an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of LUNA traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,784. The company has a market cap of $102.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 0.91. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. research analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Luna Innovations news, major shareholder Clinic Carilion sold 8,955 shares of Luna Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $30,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,044,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,952,082. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 82.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 175,903 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 434.5% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 201,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 164,077 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 8.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

