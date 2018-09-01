Brokerages Expect Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “$68.51” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 271,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,030,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Robert Half International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,014,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,308,000 after acquiring an additional 84,989 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Robert Half International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,109,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,114,000 after buying an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 361.4% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,375,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,600,000 after buying an additional 1,077,023 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 10.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,359,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,519,000 after buying an additional 124,657 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Robert Half International by 199.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,927,000 after buying an additional 756,618 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.18. The stock had a trading volume of 995,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,884. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.20. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $79.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

