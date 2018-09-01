Brokerages Expect Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2018

Wall Street analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “$68.51” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 271,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,030,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Robert Half International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,014,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,308,000 after acquiring an additional 84,989 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Robert Half International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,109,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,114,000 after buying an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 361.4% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,375,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,600,000 after buying an additional 1,077,023 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 10.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,359,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,519,000 after buying an additional 124,657 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Robert Half International by 199.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,927,000 after buying an additional 756,618 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.18. The stock had a trading volume of 995,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,884. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.20. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $79.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Earnings History and Estimates for Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

