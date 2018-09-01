Brokerages Set Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) PT at $10.40

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.40.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 55.8% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 102,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 36,850 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.2% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,223,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 160,378 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,715,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after acquiring an additional 46,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 26.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ASC traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. 116,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,129. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $238.39 million, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ardmore Shipping
Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 28 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.
