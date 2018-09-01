Brokerages Set AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (AXGN) Target Price at $41.29

AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:AXGN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised AxoGen, Inc Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th.

In other AxoGen, Inc Common Stock news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell bought 5,000 shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.89 per share, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,304.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock by 844.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock during the second quarter worth $156,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock by 41.6% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock during the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock during the first quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXGN traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.85. 355,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,948. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -141.45 and a beta of 0.01. AxoGen, Inc Common Stock has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $56.85.

AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 million. AxoGen, Inc Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 24.96%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc Common Stock will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen, Inc Common Stock Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

