Brokerages Set Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) Price Target at $7.79

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.79.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BBVA shares. ValuEngine lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5,967.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,817,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,421 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,001,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,566 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 745.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,388,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,890,000 after acquiring an additional 770,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 491,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBVA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. 17,243,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,849. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.