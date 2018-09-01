Brokerages Set Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) Target Price at $55.00

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

Shares of CALM stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 266,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,563. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

In related news, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 114,851 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $5,099,384.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,199,895 shares in the company, valued at $53,275,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,000 shares of company stock worth $10,027,482. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,961,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

