Brokerages Set Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) Price Target at $27.00

Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCBG. BidaskClub raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital City Bank Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.52. 14,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,337. The firm has a market cap of $414.62 million, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 11.38%. equities analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

