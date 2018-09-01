Brokerages Set Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (EEP) Price Target at $12.00

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enbridge Energy Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enbridge Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Energy Partners stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Enbridge Energy Partners has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $16.34.

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.60 million. Enbridge Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Energy Partners will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. Enbridge Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

About Enbridge Energy Partners

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering, transportation, and storage services assets in the United States. The company's Lakehead system consists of approximately 4,212 miles of pipe and 74 pump stations located in the Great Lakes and Midwest regions of the United States.

