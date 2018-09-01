Brokerages Set Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (IDRA) PT at $22.79

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.79.

IDRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th.

IDRA traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.46. 404,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,359. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $270.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.23. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,686.36% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. equities research analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar sold 55,000 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,106,736 shares of company stock valued at $5,805,439. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDRA. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% during the second quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 24,461 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the period.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and nucleic acid chemistry technology.

