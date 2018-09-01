Brokerages Set Vesuvius PLC (VSVS) Price Target at $682.73

Shares of Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 682.73 ($8.81).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSVS. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.32) price objective (up previously from GBX 765 ($9.87)) on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 605 ($7.80) to GBX 665 ($8.58) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 725 ($9.35) to GBX 740 ($9.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 745 ($9.61) to GBX 760 ($9.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th.

Shares of VSVS traded down GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 620 ($8.00). 805,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,670. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 503.50 ($6.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 643.50 ($8.30).

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 25.40 ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 24.70 ($0.32) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

