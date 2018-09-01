Brokers Offer Predictions for Tiffany & Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tiffany & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.68. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tiffany & Co.’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $94.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

TIF stock opened at $122.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $141.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,673,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $847,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,051 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,624,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,426,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 81.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,955,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,281,000 after purchasing an additional 876,176 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,711,000 after purchasing an additional 355,896 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Leigh M. Harlan sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $93,393.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gretchen Koback-Pursel sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.66, for a total transaction of $117,754.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,021.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,253 shares of company stock valued at $302,171 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

