Brokers Set Expectations for PVH Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (PVH)

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for PVH in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will earn $3.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.06. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PVH. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $176.00 price objective on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. UBS Group started coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $143.16 on Friday. PVH has a 1-year low of $120.91 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The textile maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. PVH had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in PVH by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 144,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 48,694 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in PVH by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PVH by 709.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PVH by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $180,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock worth $3,364,739. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.89%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

