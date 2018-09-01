Brokers Set Expectations for ScanSource, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research boosted their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of ScanSource in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 29th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ScanSource’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on ScanSource from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ScanSource has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.97. ScanSource has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $993.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.20 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at $569,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $199,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,338 shares of company stock valued at $830,908. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 12.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,329,000 after buying an additional 469,872 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 2,721.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 192,753 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 84.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 98,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 45,261 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 12.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,175,000 after buying an additional 41,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company's Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture (AIDC), point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies.

