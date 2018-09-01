Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 2,581,800 Shares of AMBEV S A/S (ABEV)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 20,580.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,594,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581,800 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $12,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 191.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,450,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210,435 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,715,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,363,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,718,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,966,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays upgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AMBEV S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Shares of AMBEV S A/S stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. AMBEV S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 16.03%. equities research analysts predict that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

