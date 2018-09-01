Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,604 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,508 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $17,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,058 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,894,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.07 and a fifty-two week high of $83.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.15 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.51%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, COO Ornella Barra acquired 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.15 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $180,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,128.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Cowen lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Leerink Swann dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.22.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

