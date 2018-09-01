Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in VF Corp (VFC)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 39,374 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $14,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 89.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,479,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,640,000 after buying an additional 1,644,062 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 668.0% during the second quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 50,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VF by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,770,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,019,258,000 after buying an additional 2,179,165 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF during the second quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of VF by 8.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 29,544 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total transaction of $2,741,092.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 65,988 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $5,533,093.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 196,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,508,555.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,617 shares of company stock valued at $19,155,207. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $92.13 on Friday. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.45.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. VF’s payout ratio is 61.74%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Monday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on VF to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Monday, May 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VF in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised VF from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

