BRP (DOO) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$56.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$54.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$64.11.

Shares of DOO opened at C$68.12 on Friday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$38.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.67.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion.

In related news, insider Martin Langelier sold 13,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.25, for a total transaction of C$903,712.50. Also, insider Sébastien Martel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.86, for a total transaction of C$1,217,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 72,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,692 over the last quarter.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

