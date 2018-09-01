BRP Inc (DOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$64.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOO. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on BRP from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BRP from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on BRP from C$69.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BRP from C$56.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on BRP from C$54.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 25th.

In other news, insider Sébastien Martel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.86, for a total transaction of C$1,217,200.00. Also, Director Edward Michael Philip sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.83, for a total value of C$1,978,560.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,224 shares of company stock worth $4,502,692.

DOO stock opened at C$68.12 on Friday. BRP has a 1-year low of C$38.81 and a 1-year high of C$74.67.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.02 billion.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

