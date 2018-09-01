BT Group (BT) vs. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) Head to Head Comparison

BT Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

BT Group has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BT Group and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Group $31.46 billion 0.90 $2.70 billion $1.85 7.68 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A $5.43 billion 2.85 $1.09 billion $3.31 14.12

BT Group has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A. BT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BT Group and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Group 1 10 5 0 2.25 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A 0 2 7 0 2.78

BT Group presently has a consensus target price of $302.22, indicating a potential upside of 2,028.33%. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a consensus target price of $56.88, indicating a potential upside of 21.68%. Given BT Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BT Group is more favorable than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A.

Dividends

BT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A does not pay a dividend. BT Group pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BT Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of BT Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BT Group and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Group 8.64% 32.72% 6.43% Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A N/A N/A N/A

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network. This segment also sells 4G mobile phones, tablets, connected devices, and mobile broadband devices from various manufacturers. Its Business and Public Sector segment provides fixed voice, mobility, fiber and connectivity, and networked IT services to retailers, utilities, public sector, healthcare, sports, construction, finance, and educational sectors. The company's Global Services segment offers business communications and ICT services comprising BT Connect, BT Security, BT One, BT Contact, BT Compute, BT Advise, and BT for financial markets. This segment serves approximately 5,500 customers in 180 countries. Its Wholesale and Ventures segment enables communications providers and other organizations to provide fixed or mobile phone services. Its ventures provide mass-market services, such as directory enquiries and payphones; and enterprise services comprising BT Fleet and BT Redcare. This segment also provides broadband and Ethernet, voice, hosted communication, mobile virtual network operator, managed solutions, machine-to-machine, roaming, and media services. The company's Openreach segment engages in the provision of services over the local access network; and installation and maintenance of fiber and copper communications networks that connect homes and businesses. The company was formerly known as Newgate Telecommunications Limited and changed its name to BT Group plc in September 2001. BT Group plc was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and satellite radio services to satellite radios. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 32.7 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

