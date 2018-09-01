Bunzl (BNZL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,650 ($34.18) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 2,660 ($34.31).

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BNZL. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,200 ($28.38) to GBX 2,500 ($32.25) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,000 ($25.80) to GBX 1,650 ($21.28) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,609 ($33.66) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,373.40 ($30.62).

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,398 ($30.93) on Wednesday. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 1,918.50 ($24.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,472 ($31.89).

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported GBX 59.40 ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 59.10 ($0.76) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Bunzl had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 26.17%.

In other news, insider Paul Nicholas Hussey sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,370 ($30.57), for a total value of £298,620 ($385,216.72).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

