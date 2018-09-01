Burlington Stores (BURL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 16,096.86% and a net margin of 6.61%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Burlington Stores updated its Q3 guidance to $1.00-1.04 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $6.13-6.20 EPS.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $168.18 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $84.39 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42.

BURL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. MKM Partners set a $174.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.24.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.94, for a total value of $377,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $3,192,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,552,950.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,762 shares of company stock worth $13,947,101. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

