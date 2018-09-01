Bytecoin Trading Up 46.3% This Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 46.3% higher against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $470.28 million and $10.42 million worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Coindeal, OKEx and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.01723171 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009450 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000718 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Leviar (XLC) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,038,589,625 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Poloniex, Coindeal, OKEx, cfinex, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Binance and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

