C R Bard (BCR) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about C R Bard (NYSE:BCR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. C R Bard earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 46.8919756574334 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of BCR stock opened at $331.24 on Friday. C R Bard has a 52-week low of $222.42 and a 52-week high of $337.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

C R Bard Company Profile

C. R. Bard, Inc (Bard) is engaged in designing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic and patient care devices. The Company operates through the manufacture and sale of medical devices segment. It sells a range of products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities and alternate site facilities on a global basis.

