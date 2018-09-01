Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Stake Increased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040,019 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,448 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $24,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 41,102 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 938.3% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 229,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 207,835 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,370,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 72,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COG opened at $23.83 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $21.71 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $453.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.95.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

