Cadence Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SCANA Co. (SCG)

Cadence Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 22.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SCANA were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SCANA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,802,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in SCANA by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in SCANA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in SCANA by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in SCANA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of SCANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Williams Capital downgraded shares of SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SCANA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Shares of NYSE SCG opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.61. SCANA Co. has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $60.77.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.45 million. SCANA had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that SCANA Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. SCANA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.67%.

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

