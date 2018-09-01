Cadence Capital Management LLC Sells 8,132 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Cadence Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $90,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,965 shares in the company, valued at $871,803.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KIM. ValuEngine downgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.15.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 460 U.S. shopping centers comprising 79 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.