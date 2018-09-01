Cae Inc (CAE) Shares Sold by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 36.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 71,778 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of CAE by 4.4% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 83,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 55.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of CAE by 3.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 17.7% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 51,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAE opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.74. Cae Inc has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $21.70.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.04 million. CAE had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Cae Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

