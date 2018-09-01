Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $8.86 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,492,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,323,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,574,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 669.1% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 957,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,654,000 after acquiring an additional 832,717 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 693,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,394.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 623,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 618,808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $143.21 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $143.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

