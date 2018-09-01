Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 13,996 Shares of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,996 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,273,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,400,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,567 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11,191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 887,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 879,174 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,308,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,471,000 after acquiring an additional 673,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $118.51 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $82.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $29.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Argus increased their target price on Phillips 66 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.02.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

