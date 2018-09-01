Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $8.35 Million Position in INVESCO EXCHANG/BULLETSHARES 2018 C (BSCI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/BULLETSHARES 2018 C (NYSEARCA:BSCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 394,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of INVESCO EXCHANG/BULLETSHARES 2018 C as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCI. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors bought a new position in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/BULLETSHARES 2018 C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,865,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/BULLETSHARES 2018 C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,230,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/BULLETSHARES 2018 C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,718,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/BULLETSHARES 2018 C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,718,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/BULLETSHARES 2018 C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,169,000.

Shares of BSCI opened at $21.16 on Friday. INVESCO EXCHANG/BULLETSHARES 2018 C has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $21.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

