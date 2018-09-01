Camellia Plc (CAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) declared a dividend on Friday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share on Friday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CAM opened at £104.75 ($135.13) on Friday. Camellia has a one year low of £100 ($129.00) and a one year high of £137 ($176.73).

Camellia (LON:CAM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The company reported GBX 29 ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Camellia had a net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.

Camellia Company Profile

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture segment is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as beef cattle grazing activities.

