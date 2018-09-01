Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $5.68 Million Stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 139.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.16% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 570.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 84.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Macquarie Infrastructure news, Director Infrastructure Manag Macquarie bought 404,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.01 per share, with a total value of $15,780,286.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,072,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,895,429.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie bought 385,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.36 per share, with a total value of $16,340,454.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,054,419 shares of company stock valued at $131,451,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $47.04 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $478.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.10 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 156.25%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

