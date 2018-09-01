Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $6.58 Million Stake in Alcoa Corp (AA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 767,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of Alcoa worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,042,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,775,000 after purchasing an additional 274,757 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,356,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,960,000 after purchasing an additional 991,403 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,768,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,517,000 after purchasing an additional 133,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,300,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,945,000 after purchasing an additional 165,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,361,000 after purchasing an additional 382,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $44.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.42. Alcoa Corp has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $62.35.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

