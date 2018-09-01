Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 4,300 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartland & Co. LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 24.0% in the second quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 3.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 4.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $104.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.97 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $710.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.02 million. equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.53%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $2,558,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,267,044.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Salim Haffar sold 10,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $977,276.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,690.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,325 shares of company stock worth $10,427,965. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $115.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

