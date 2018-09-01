Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Position Boosted by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,220 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CM opened at $93.68 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $83.02 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.86. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.0412 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.78.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

