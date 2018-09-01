Canadian Natural Resource (CNQ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Canadian Natural Resources’ balanced and diverse production mix facilitates long-term value and reduces the company’s risk profile. CNQ’s acquisition of Athabasca Oil Sands project in 2017 has added significant value to its asset base and buoyed the cash flow prospects. Notably, CNQ fares well in the free cash flow parameter, generating around C$2.2 billion year-to-date. What’s more, the company remains committed to investor-friendly moves by the way of dividend payouts and stock buybacks. It has a solid track record of dividend hikes, making it a high-yield, dividend growth play. However pipeline constraints in Canada are leading to discounted crude prices, thereby impacting the revenues of the company. Also, the firm is bearing the brunt of increasing costs and weak natural gas prices. The interplay of these factors account for our cautious stance on the stock.”

CNQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Natural Resource in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an inline rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resource from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Natural Resource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.25.

NYSE CNQ opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. Canadian Natural Resource has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Canadian Natural Resource had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resource will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Canadian Natural Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 199.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,262,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,751 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 49.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,250,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $297,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,912 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 55.1% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 7,440,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,812 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 499.9% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,945,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 842.0% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,728,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resource Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

